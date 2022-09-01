Man arrested for starting fire in Valdosta motel

VALDOSTA, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is charged with arson, accused of starting a fire in a room at a Valdosta motel.

Police took 37-year-old Jamie Wayne Garrison into custody Monday afternoon, shortly after the fire in a room at the Regency Inn on West Hill Avenue.

Valdosta firefighters responding to the scene say they found flames and heavy smoke coming from a second-floor window. The hotel was evacuated as crews quickly brought the fire under control, according to VFD.

Garrison was tracked down at a nearby convenience store where he was stealing a drink. Police say he resisted arrest, injuring an officer before he was taken into custody.

Garrison is in the Lowndes County Jail on charges of arson, shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.

