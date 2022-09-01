Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast & 7-day Forecast: Sept. 1, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast details.

Not as many showers and storms in the Big Bend, but still plenty in South Georgia, including a few strong ones. They will wind down quickly this evening.

The pattern will not change much through the weekend, with good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoons.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic. It is small and will not impact any land, as it stays far away from the U.S.

