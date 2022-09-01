Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, September 1

Rob is here with the forecast for Thursday and beyond.
By Rob Nucatola
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Still soupy and staying soupy.

Very little change today or tomorrow or really this weekend. Lots of humidity. Plenty of chances for afternoon/evening showers & storms - some with heavy downpours and some with wind gusts.

Highs can reach 90 each day, lows start in the 70s.

Just because it’s September, doesn’t mean SUMMER is going anywhere yet.

