Tallahassee Urban League opens new replacement home

By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Urban League celebrated the completion of another replacement home on the 500 block of Kissimmee Street Thursday.

Barbara Allen’s old home was “in bad shape” with rotted out flooring that was caving in and no central heating or air.

“Now, her new three bedroom, two bathroom, handicap-accessible home with newly insulated windows, steel doors, new wiring, plumbing, flooring and a metal roof is nothing short of ‘a big blessing’” Allen said.

President and CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League Curtis Taylor said their initial budget was $30,000 but with utility and structural problems piling up in the makeover, the Urban League was approved for a $160,000 grant through the city.

“This is a senior citizen that’s disabled with not central heat and air,” Taylor said. “All the windows were damaged and not allowing air filtration, so we just had a multitude of problems.”

Taylor said when it would rain, water would seep in through the roof of Allen’s house, which over time caused the flooring to collapse and made room for termites to enter the home.

Allen, on a fixed income through social security, was unable to pay for repairs.

“You’d be surprised the number of seniors in our community that fear the rain,” Taylor said. “They fear the storm water coming into their house. A lot of them don’t allow company into their house because they’re embarrassed.”

However, such problems are no longer an issue for Allen after qualifying for the replacement home program by living in the city, being in the low-to-middle-income bracket starting at $30,000 per person - which gradually increases $4,000 for every resident, owning her home and paying taxes on the property.

The new master bedroom is equipped with a master bath, making for easy access for Allen. Less than 11 months later with renovations in the books they finally made Allen’s dream a reality.

“For everyone who helped, I just pray God’s blessings upon each one of them,” Allen said.

The Urban League hosts home maintenance workshops with their clients, provides them a home maintenance book and continues to monitor their living situations.

Taylor said they’ve completed about five replacement houses in Tallahassee that have consisted of mostly rehab work.

