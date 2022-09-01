Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic

Visible satellite image of Tropical Storm Danielle
Visible satellite image of Tropical Storm Danielle
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Atlantic Basin sees its first named storm in over 60 days, as Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic.

No impact to our area or any land mass is expected. The projected track of Danielle keeps it over the Atlantic as it continues to slowly move towards the east, away from the United States.

The forecast track for Danielle keeps it away from the United States.
The forecast track for Danielle keeps it away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center projects Danielle to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days, as conditions are favorable for development.

After that, Danielle will encounter unfavorable conditions for development, including colder water, and most likely fizzle out.

As we enter the most active months of hurricane season, be sure to stay up-to-date by visiting the Hurricane Headquarters Tab on our website, and dowloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

