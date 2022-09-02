40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee

Drugs, weapons seized in Sept 1 raid
Drugs, weapons seized in Sept 1 raid(Tallahassee Police Dept.)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects.

TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation.

Officers say at a home on Falling Star Drive, they found the big stash of marijuana, along with 156 THC vape cartridges, 240 grams of amphetamine pills, oxycodone pills, and psilocybin mushrooms. Investigators also seized five guns and more than $22,000 cash.

A search of another home on Remer Court yielded an additional 300 grams of cannabis packaged for selling, according to TPD.

Officers arrested Robert Epstein, 31, for trafficking cannabis, conspiracy to traffic cannabis, trafficking amphetamines, possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to sell, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and maintaining a drug house.

Daniel Foxwell, 30, was arrested for trafficking cannabis, conspiracy to traffic cannabis, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a drug house.

And Charles Burns, 25, is facing charges for possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of over 20 grams of cannabis, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug house.

