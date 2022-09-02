Elderly couple missing in Wakulla County

Two elderly couples gone missing.
Two elderly couples gone missing.(WCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook a flyer about an elderly couple that went missing on Monday.

The WCSO is trying to locate Johnny Lee Greene and Ettie Ruth Greene. They were last seen in the area of Spring Creek Highway in Crawfordville, Fla. on Aug 29, 2022.

According to the press release, Johnny and Ettie Greene are believed to be traveling together in an orange 2019 Hyundai Kona SUV. The vehicle’s Florida Tag number is KCXB44.

Johnny is a white 81-year-old man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is about 5′7″ and weighs about150Ibs.

Ettie is a white 78-year-old woman with hazel eyes and blonde greyish hair. She is about 5′3″ and weighs around 120Ibs.

If you have any information regarding the couple, please contact the WCSO at 850-745-7100.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs faces a series of allegations that she violated judicial canons, according...
Leon Circuit Judge reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court
Truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Americans for Prosperity Florida held their gas rollback event Wednesday at the Marathon on...
Gas rollback event held in Tallahassee
Jerry Maxwell Ward
UPDATE: Valdosta pool contractor woes stretch to Thomas County

Latest News

Arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Perry man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth
FAMU officials share update after students relocated from dorm due to building problems.
FAMU officials share update after students relocated from dorm due to building problems
FAMU officials share update after students relocated from dorm due to building problems.
FAMU officials share update after students relocated from dorm
Florida DOH announces new Narcan distribution initiative