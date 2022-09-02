Elderly couple missing in Wakulla County

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook a flyer about an elderly couple that went missing on Monday.

The WCSO is trying to locate Johnny Lee Greene and Ettie Ruth Greene. They were last seen in the area of Spring Creek Highway in Crawfordville, Fla. on Aug 29, 2022.

According to the press release, Johnny and Ettie Greene are believed to be traveling together in an orange 2019 Hyundai Kona SUV. The vehicle’s Florida Tag number is KCXB44.

Johnny is a white 81-year-old man with blue eyes and gray hair. He is about 5′7″ and weighs about150Ibs.

Ettie is a white 78-year-old woman with hazel eyes and blonde greyish hair. She is about 5′3″ and weighs around 120Ibs.

If you have any information regarding the couple, please contact the WCSO at 850-745-7100.

