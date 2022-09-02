FAMU: Land, Bohler, Covin back for Orange Blossom Classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers will once again have the services of major stars Isaiah Land, BJ Bohler and Cam Covin, the university announced on Friday afternoon.

Their status for the 2022 Orange Blossom Classic had been unknown as a part of an ongoing compliance issue at FAMU.

Attorney Tom Mars, who was representing Land and Covin, confirms to WCTV the number of uncertified players on the football team now stands at 8.

The Orange and Green was without 20 players in its Week 0 contest at North Carolina, almost leading to the cancellation of the game.

Sunday’s contest in Miami Gardens against Jackson State is FAMU’s conference opener against reigning SWAC champs Jackson State.

Deion Sanders squad just staved off the Rattlers in 2021 in the game that ultimately decided the SWAC East division race.

