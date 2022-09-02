FAMU students move back in after being displaced from dorms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of FAMU students are now moving back into their dorms after a week of chaos and confusion.

The students were relocated from two dorms on campus this past week due to a roach infestation in one and flood damage when the sprinklers went off in another.

“It was stressful, to say the least,” FAMU sophomore Kennedy Hill said. “But I’m very excited to be able to come back and so I can actually settle down.”

Hill is a sophomore at FAMU, finally able to move back into Palmetto Phase III apartments, after FAMU fumigated the dorm due to a roach infestation.

Students were also displaced from Polkinghorne Village West after a trashcan fire triggered the sprinkler system and flooded the building.

FAMU provided hotel rooms and shuttle services for displaced students.

But Hill said the process was anything but smooth.

“Unorganized,” she said. “The nicest word to use is unorganized.”

In an emergency board meeting Friday, administrators said the school plans to conduct pest inspections at dorms more often.

Still, students say, they wish the school would do more.

“I just hope that the FAMU housing gets together, especially for the freshmen,” said one FAMU student, who asked not to be identified. “I know a lot of freshmen this year didn’t even have the option for on-campus living. So considering that, I really feel like we should be compensated in some way.”

This all comes after an overcrowding issue.

Higher enrollment led to hundreds of FAMU students who wanted to live on campus being turned away because all the dorms were spoken for.

