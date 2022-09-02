First ever mother-daughter duo pilot Hawaiian Airlines flight

Kamelia and Maria Zarka are the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two aviators from Hawaii made history while taking flight together.

Kamelia and Maria Zarka were the first mother-daughter team to fly as a pilot and as a first officer of a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

Mother Kamelia Zarka broke barriers in 1999 when she became the first Tongan woman to captain a commercial airliner. And now that Maria Zarka made first officer, they jumped at the chance to fly together.

“Obviously, I know her as mom, but today she was captain mom,” Maria Zarka said. “She’s an amazing captain, it was like watching one of the best at work, and I’m so thankful that I get to learn from her.”

The mother and daughter duo said they took turns flying across the islands for the momentous flight.

Soon there will be a new addition to the team as Kamelia Zarka’s other daughter, Kaimana, will be graduating college with a commercial license.

Copyright KHNL/KGMB via 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs faces a series of allegations that she violated judicial canons, according...
Leon Circuit Judge reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court
Two elderly couples gone missing.
Elderly couple missing in Wakulla County
Truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Danielle upgraded to a hurricane in the North Atlantic
An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest

Latest News

Cal Fire crews work a flare up near the Barrett Mobile Home and RV Park as they fight the...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire
Raymond McLeod, 37, wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell in San Diego, was...
‘He’s never going to get away again’: Murder suspect faces judge after international capture
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Father, daughter facing felony charges for setting raccoon on fire, sheriff says
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34