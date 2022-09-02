Florida’s tools tax holiday starts Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s “Tool Time” holiday kicks off Saturday in time to cash in on savings for around-the-house projects.

The sales tax holiday approved as part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package signed earlier this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, several tools and home improvement supplies like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 9.

The Florida Department of Revenue lays out the eligible items for sales tax exemption in this document:

Power tools selling for $300 or less

Power tool batteries selling for $150 or less

Shop lights selling for $100 or less

Hand tools selling for $50 or less

Work gloves selling for $25 or less

Those items will waive the Florida sales tax of 6 percent. ACE Hardware Store Manager Gavin Koch said he anticipates sporadic, but opportunistic sales for those in the market for certain items.

“Some of them they don’t do the ace rewards that we have here at the stores, so the tax-exempt holidays you’ll see quite a few customers come in and take advantage of that,” Koch said.

Michael Stafford came into ACE for hooks and a new pair of work gloves for yard work that, if priced at $25 or less, fall under the tax-exempt list.

“I’ll definitely take advantage of it but I can imagine for a homeowner with a serious project like a deck or something, that can really be a real help,” Stafford.

For plumbers or those in the market for plumbing needs: drain opening tools, handheld pipe cutters, plumbing inspection equipment and power tool batteries selling for $150 or less per item are eligible.

If someone buys an item that costs more than the limit, sales tax must be paid on the entire price of the item, the department’s document reads. There is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be bought tax-exempt.

The tax holiday does not apply to rentals or to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging or airport.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.