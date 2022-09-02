Four arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Thomas County

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Thomas County.

Deputies say the victim, 27-year-old Andrew Hill, was shot and killed Tuesday in the 300 block or Martin Rd. in Boston. Hill’s body was discovered early Wednesday in neighboring Brooks County, according to investigators.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested 55-year-old Anthony Hires and his son 24-year-old Anthony Hires II in connection with the shooting. The father and son are both charged with malice murder and being held without bond in the Thomas County jail.

The elder Hires’ nephew, 31-year-old Jeffery Hires , was arrested in Levy County, FL, and charged with being a party to the crime of malice murder. Deputies say he will be extradited back to Thomas County.

A fourth member of the family, Johnny Wayne Hires has also been arrested and charged with concealing the death of another.

“The Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office and the entire investigative team would like to extend their sincere condolences to Mr. Hill’s family,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a press release.

Investigators say they’re still working to determine the circumstances that lead to the fatal shooting.

