Mike’s evening forecast Sep. 2, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sep. 2, 2022.
By Mike McCall
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sep. 2, 2022.

Once again, scattered showers and thunderstorms still popping up across the area. They’ll wind down this evening, but a few lightning delays at high school football are possible.

The showery and sometimes stormy pattern will continue this weekend.

In the tropics, Danielle is the first hurricane of the season, but way out in the Atlantic. No threat to anyone.

