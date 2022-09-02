Morning Pep Rally visits Madison County High School

GMS Pep Rally
GMS Pep Rally
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Cowboys from Madison County High School.

Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.

If you missed any of the action, check out the clips below from this morning’s Morning Pep Rally.

