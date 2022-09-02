Perry man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 46-year-old man was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Stephen Lance Gamble was arrested on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the conspiracy of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

According to the press release, Gamble drove an individual to North Florida in a vehicle that contained around 700 grams of methamphetamine. He was also getting methamphetamine from two other individuals and selling narcotics in Taylor County.

Law enforcement was able to obtain a warrant to search Gable’s home. During the investigation, officers found approximately 80 grams of methamphetamine under Gamble’s pillow.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Gamble’s sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release.

“Methamphetamine distribution is a scourge on large and small communities of our district,” stated U.S. Attorney Jason R. Coody. “With our dedicated law enforcement partners, we are committed to identifying and aggressively prosecuting those who threaten our citizens’ health and safety by distributing such addictive, controlled substances. This sentence is further proof of that resolve.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.