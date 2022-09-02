Tropical Storm Danielle upgraded to a hurricane in the North Atlantic

Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Danielle to a category one hurricane with sustained winds of up to 75 mph.

Hurricane Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. This storm remains well off to our NE in the Atlantic, with no forecasted impacts to land.

Original Story:

The Atlantic Basin sees its first named storm in over 60 days, as Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the North Atlantic.

No impact to our area or any land mass is expected. The projected track of Danielle keeps it over the Atlantic as it continues to slowly move towards the east, away from the United States.

The National Hurricane Center projects Danielle to strengthen into a hurricane over the next few days, as conditions are favorable for development.

After that, Danielle will encounter unfavorable conditions for development, including colder water, and most likely fizzle out.

As we enter the most active months of hurricane season, be sure to stay up-to-date by visiting the Hurricane Headquarters Tab on our website, and dowloading the WCTV First Alert Weather App.

