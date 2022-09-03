Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept.3

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the Labor Day weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and an update on the tropics.
By Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chance of rain will stay in the likely category for most of the Labor Day weekend but drop to 50% for Labor Day as somewhat drier air aloft enters the region. Highs will stay close to 90 overall with the lower 90s expected Monday. Morning lows will be in the 70s.

Lower-than-recent-days rain chances will be in the forecast Tuesday thorough Wednesday (40% odds), but guidance models hinted at an active pattern late week. A large trough of low pressure will Because of the distance in time, rain chances will be at 50% for Thursday and Friday. But the odds will likely increase if guidance models continue to show the same active pattern.

There are two named storms in the Atlantic basin, which finally broke the quiet streak in the hurricane season. The first is Tropical Storm Danielle, centered in the middle of the northern Atlantic as of 5 a.m., and is forecast to move northeastward again over the next 5 days.

Meanwhile, a weaker Tropical Storm Earl was over 100 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands as of 5 a.m Saturday. It’s forecast to move west-northwestward then turn northerly Tuesday as a tropical storm. Both storms are not expected to have direct impacts to the U.S. mainland, but they will continue to be watched.

