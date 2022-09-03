High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

By Emma McSpadden and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A high school student in Texas has died after sustaining a severe head injury during a junior varsity football game.

KCBD reports that sophomore Yahir Cancino was injured during Thursday’s game when the Dalhart Golden Wolves were taking on the Sundown Roughnecks.

Officials stated the Dalhart High School student lost consciousness during the game. When medical staff could not revive him, he was airlifted to a hospital and placed in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Yahir’s family started a GoFundMe account, asking for assistance through prayer and donations.

“I believe in the power of prayers. I believe in miracles. We continue to ask for your prayers. Thank you all for those who have prayed over us,” the organizer wrote.

On Saturday, Yahir’s mother shared on social media that her son had succumbed to his injuries.

“We ask for prayers for peace and healing not only for us but for all the people Yahir touched in his life,” Yahir’s mother wrote in the post. “We have chosen to donate his organs because Yahir was always about helping people and we want to honor his memory.”

After Thursday’s game, Sundown expressed their support for Yahir and his family.

“Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart JV football player, was sent to the hospital during the game and needs prayers, love and support. The community of Sundown lifts up our neighbors from Dalhart at this time,” the social media post stated.

Friday’s game between the two schools was also canceled.

