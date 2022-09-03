REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/2)
Published: Sep. 3, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...
Fleming Island vs Rickards
Bainbridge vs Thomas County Central
Banneker vs Valdosta
Wakulla vs Gadsden County
Tift County vs Colquitt County
Thomasville vs Cairo
Florida High vs Ponte Vedra
Chiles vs Fletcher
Munroe vs Leon
Jefferson County vs St. John Paul II (JP2)
Brooks County vs Cook
Fullington Academy vs Georgia Christian
Marianna vs North Florida Christian (NFC)
Sneads at Arnold
