REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/2)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include...

Fleming Island vs Rickards

Bainbridge vs Thomas County Central

Banneker vs Valdosta

Wakulla vs Gadsden County

Tift County vs Colquitt County

Thomasville vs Cairo

Florida High vs Ponte Vedra

Chiles vs Fletcher

Munroe vs Leon

Jefferson County vs St. John Paul II (JP2)

Brooks County vs Cook

Fullington Academy vs Georgia Christian

Marianna vs North Florida Christian (NFC)

Sneads at Arnold

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.