Suspect arrested in connection to an ATM armed robbery in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a suspect for an armed robbery that happened on 1460 Capital Circle Northwest Tuesday evening Aug. 16, 2022.

According to TPD, the incident happened at the ATM at the First Commerce Credit Union around 6:50 p.m. when Michael Simpkins, 31, approached the first victim and pointed a gun at him demanding money.

During the robbery, a vehicle with two occupants pulled up at the ATM and distracted Simpkins, which allowed the first victim to pull away and notify a nearby Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

TPD said Simpkins ordered the occupants of the vehicle to give him their money and then fled the scene.

Detectives were able to develop a proper cause for the armed robbery based on the evidence collected from the scene and investigation.

According to TPD, Simpkins is in custody and charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

