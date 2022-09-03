Suspect arrested in connection to an ATM armed robbery in Tallahassee

The First Credit Union near the intersection of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in...
The First Credit Union near the intersection of West Tharpe and Capital Circle NW in Tallahassee was the scene of two alleged armed robberies Tuesday night.(WCTV)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a suspect for an armed robbery that happened on 1460 Capital Circle Northwest Tuesday evening Aug. 16, 2022.

According to TPD, the incident happened at the ATM at the First Commerce Credit Union around 6:50 p.m. when Michael Simpkins, 31, approached the first victim and pointed a gun at him demanding money.

During the robbery, a vehicle with two occupants pulled up at the ATM and distracted Simpkins, which allowed the first victim to pull away and notify a nearby Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

TPD said Simpkins ordered the occupants of the vehicle to give him their money and then fled the scene.

Detectives were able to develop a proper cause for the armed robbery based on the evidence collected from the scene and investigation.

According to TPD, Simpkins is in custody and charged with robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge Barbara Hobbs faces a series of allegations that she violated judicial canons, according...
Leon Circuit Judge reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court
Two elderly couples gone missing.
Elderly couple missing in Wakulla County
Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Danielle upgraded to a hurricane in the North Atlantic
Truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
Sunken mystery: Rusted truck pulled from Chattahoochee River
An attempted traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon turned into a pursuit and eventual arrest,...
Traffic stop turns to pursuit, arrest

Latest News

First Florida correctional officer dies of Covid-19.
National guard could help at short-staffed prisons
FAMU students move back in after being displaced from dorms.
FAMU students move back in after being displaced from dorms
Florida's tools tax holiday.
Florida’s tools tax holiday starts Saturday
Labor Day kicks off Florida’s Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
Labor Day kicks off Florida’s Drowsy Driving Prevention Week