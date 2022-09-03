Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night that left one person injured.

According to TPD, the shooting happened on 2900 Block of Mahan Drive around 10:20 p.m.

TPD said the victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

One potential subject has been identified, but no arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No further information was released. Stay tuned for any new updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.