Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night that left one person injured.

According to TPD, the shooting happened on 2900 Block of Mahan Drive around 10:20 p.m.

TPD said the victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

One potential subject has been identified, but no arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No further information was released. Stay tuned for any new updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two elderly couples gone missing.
Elderly couple missing in Wakulla County
Drugs, weapons seized in Sept 1 raid
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
Four men were arrested in connection to the Thomas County shooting that happened Tuesday.
Four arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Thomas County
Arrested for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Perry man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth
A demonic-looking Pooh and Piglet have turned against their childhood friend Christopher Robin...
GRAPHIC: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ horror film releases first trailer

Latest News

FAMU housing update by Jacob Murphey
Board of trustees emergency meeting addresses housing, compliance issue
Arrested for armed robbery at the First Commerce Credit Union in Tallahassee.
Suspect arrested in connection to an ATM armed robbery in Tallahassee
First Florida correctional officer dies of Covid-19.
National guard could help at short-staffed prisons
Authorities say Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and Roddy Kincheloe, 63, are facing animal cruelty...
Father, daughter facing felony charges for setting raccoon on fire, sheriff says