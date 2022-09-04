Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction

Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.(Memphis Police Dept.)
By Amanda Alvarado and Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in connection with the abduction of Eliza Fletcher, WMC reported.

Memphis Police Department arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, and charged him with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

“This remains to be an active and ongoing investigation,” police said via Twitter.

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston(Memphis Police Department)

Fletcher, 34, was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

She is the granddaughter of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to the Associated Press.

Fletcher is still missing.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, went missing around 4:30 a.m. Friday. Police found her personal items but have not located her. (Source: WMC)

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for a missing Wakulla County couple is over, after authorities discovered one dead...
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple
File - Police lights
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured
Arrested for armed robbery at the First Commerce Credit Union in Tallahassee.
Suspect arrested in connection to an ATM armed robbery in Tallahassee
Drugs, weapons seized in Sept 1 raid
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
Florida A&M running back Bishop Bonnett (1) finds running room against Jackson State in the...
FAMU: Land, Bohler, Covin back for Orange Blossom Classic

Latest News

Sunday's rain and storm chances will be high again, but what about Labor Day? Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Ukrainian port city, Kharkiv come under Russian shelling
Charles Roop goes over some of the top tech headlines for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4,...
Charles' Weekly Tech Update - Sunday, Sept. 4
Sunday's rain and storm chances will be high again, but what about Labor Day? Meteorologist...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4