Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday’s rain odds will be the highest of the Labor Day weekend, but drier air that’s anticipated to move into the region will help to lower the rain chances starting Monday. Highs will be near 90 Sunday with lows in the 70s, but high temperatures will creep into the lower to mid 90s by Tuesday. Rain chances will be in the slight category on Tuesday (30%), but increase to 40% Wednesday.

A trough of low pressure aloft with associated lift, high atmospheric moisture content, and a surface low and front will bring back the higher rain chances starting Thursday. Odds will be as high as 70% Thursday. The pattern will likely stick around through next weekend.

So far, no immediate threat to the Lower 48 with respect to the tropics. Danielle and Earl are forecast to stay out in the Atlantic.

Here are the 5 AM AST Sunday Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Earl. Latest information at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/s5eF7zm1v7 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2022

