Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, September 4

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Labor Day will bring high temperatures in the low 90s, with 50% coverage of scattered, mainly afternoon, showers & thunderstorms. Not completely dry, but certainly not a washout by any means.

An upper-level ridge will put a lid on the rain chances for a few days, with forecasted coverage on Tuesday down to 30%. During this time, high temperatures will be slightly warmer than average in the mid 90s.

The weather pattern shifts by Thursday, with an upper-level trough digging into the Southeast. This will increase rain chances to at least 60-70% by the end of the work week. Temperatures will follow in suit, with highs only in the mid 80s.

Hurricane Danielle continues to move further and further away in the N Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl is expected to make a sharp turn to the north by tomorrow. Still no impacts expected for our area, or the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.