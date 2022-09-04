Josh’s First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, September 4

Expect a mix of sun & clouds to start off your Labor Day, with a few of those afternoon showers & thunderstorms as well.
By Josh Green
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Labor Day will bring high temperatures in the low 90s, with 50% coverage of scattered, mainly afternoon, showers & thunderstorms. Not completely dry, but certainly not a washout by any means.

An upper-level ridge will put a lid on the rain chances for a few days, with forecasted coverage on Tuesday down to 30%. During this time, high temperatures will be slightly warmer than average in the mid 90s.

The weather pattern shifts by Thursday, with an upper-level trough digging into the Southeast. This will increase rain chances to at least 60-70% by the end of the work week. Temperatures will follow in suit, with highs only in the mid 80s.

Hurricane Danielle continues to move further and further away in the N Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl is expected to make a sharp turn to the north by tomorrow. Still no impacts expected for our area, or the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for a missing Wakulla County couple is over, after authorities discovered one dead...
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple
File - Police lights
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured
Arrested for armed robbery at the First Commerce Credit Union in Tallahassee.
Suspect arrested in connection to an ATM armed robbery in Tallahassee
Drugs, weapons seized in Sept 1 raid
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
Florida A&M running back Bishop Bonnett (1) finds running room against Jackson State in the...
FAMU: Land, Bohler, Covin back for Orange Blossom Classic

Latest News

Expect a mix of sun & clouds to start off your Labor Day, with a few of those afternoon showers...
Josh's First Alert Evening Forecast - Sunday, September 4
Sunday's rain and storm chances will be high again, but what about Labor Day? Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4
Sunday's rain and storm chances will be high again, but what about Labor Day? Meteorologist...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the Labor Day weekend....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept.3