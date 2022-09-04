LIVE BLOG: FAMU vs #17 Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda here at Hard Rock Stadium for the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M and #17 Jackson State. Live updates below:

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2Q | 11:22: Touchdown Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders was really, really good that drive. He hits Dallas Daniels for the 8 yard touchdown capping off a 9 play, 72 yard TD drive. 14-0 JSU leads FAMU with 11:22 left in first half. Sanders now 14-14 with 117 yards and 2 TD’s on the game. Rattlers need some points and need them fast.

END 1ST -- #17 JSU 7, FAMU 0: Not much going for the Rattlers offensively. Only a couple of first downs. JSU looking much more in rhythm on offense. Shedeur Sanders 10-10 for 67 yards and a touchdown early in this one.

1Q | 6:48: FAMU starts the game with back to back 3 and outs. Jackson State takes over on its own 35 yard line. That drive stunted due to a sack by JSU’s Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.

#17 JSU 7, FAMU 0

1Q | 8:06: Touchdown Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders hits Shane Hooks on a 8 yard TD Pass capping off a 12 play 69 yard drive. Sanders was 6-6 for 40 yards during the drive. 7-0 Tigers lead FAMU.

