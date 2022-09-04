LIVE BLOG: FAMU vs #17 Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic

The FAMU Rattlers open their tenure in the SWAC in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State.
The FAMU Rattlers open their tenure in the SWAC in the Orange Blossom Classic against Jackson State.(Dominic Miranda | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda here at Hard Rock Stadium for the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M and #17 Jackson State. Live updates below:

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2Q | 11:22: Touchdown Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders was really, really good that drive. He hits Dallas Daniels for the 8 yard touchdown capping off a 9 play, 72 yard TD drive. 14-0 JSU leads FAMU with 11:22 left in first half. Sanders now 14-14 with 117 yards and 2 TD’s on the game. Rattlers need some points and need them fast.

END 1ST -- #17 JSU 7, FAMU 0: Not much going for the Rattlers offensively. Only a couple of first downs. JSU looking much more in rhythm on offense. Shedeur Sanders 10-10 for 67 yards and a touchdown early in this one.

1Q | 6:48: FAMU starts the game with back to back 3 and outs. Jackson State takes over on its own 35 yard line. That drive stunted due to a sack by JSU’s Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig.

#17 JSU 7, FAMU 0

1Q | 8:06: Touchdown Jackson State. Shedeur Sanders hits Shane Hooks on a 8 yard TD Pass capping off a 12 play 69 yard drive. Sanders was 6-6 for 40 yards during the drive. 7-0 Tigers lead FAMU.

