One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple `

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced a week-long search for a missing elderly couple came to an end with a tragic discovery.

Johnny and Ettie “Ruth” Greene were found in a rural part of Layfette County Saturday, according to a WCSO Facebook post.

Johnny did not survive and Ruth was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration, the post said.

WCSO did not elaborate on the cause of death or share any other details about the missing couple.

They had been last seen on Spring Creek Highway in Crawfordville Aug. 29.

FDLE issued a Silver Alert Thursday to help find the couple.

