One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple `

The search for a missing Wakulla County couple is over, after authorities discovered one dead...
The search for a missing Wakulla County couple is over, after authorities discovered one dead and one in need of hospitalization.(WCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced a week-long search for a missing elderly couple came to an end with a tragic discovery.

Johnny and Ettie “Ruth” Greene were found in a rural part of Layfette County Saturday, according to a WCSO Facebook post.

Johnny did not survive and Ruth was taken to the hospital and treated for dehydration, the post said.

WCSO did not elaborate on the cause of death or share any other details about the missing couple.

They had been last seen on Spring Creek Highway in Crawfordville Aug. 29.

FDLE issued a Silver Alert Thursday to help find the couple.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, weapons seized in Sept 1 raid
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
File - Police lights
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured
Two elderly couples gone missing.
Elderly couple missing in Wakulla County
Four men were arrested in connection to the Thomas County shooting that happened Tuesday.
Four arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Thomas County
Arrested for armed robbery at the First Commerce Credit Union in Tallahassee.
Suspect arrested in connection to an ATM armed robbery in Tallahassee

Latest News

Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the Labor Day weekend....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept.3
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the Labor Day weekend....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept.3
Cauzican Foster Dogs introduces us to three pups up for adoptions
Cauzican Foster Dogs introduces us to three pups up for adoptions