Big Bend Labor Council holds homeless veteran food, supply drive.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Twenty some volunteers were out at the American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post Monday morning for a day of service supporting the homeless, and homeless veteran communities.

The volunteers filled bags of non-perishable foods, water and eating utensil’s Monday for the Big Ben Labor Council.

“Anything anybody would need that is either homeless or living out the street or being housed and moving into a space, maybe for the first time,” said Shari Gewanter with the Big Bend Labor Council.

The annual event also took in donations of tents and tarps from 9 am to noon.

“Our veterans who have returned from service are important parts of our community and we have to take care of them just as much as we have to take care of everybody,” said Big Bend Labor Council President Sean Willett.

The items will be distributed to the homeless community for the next year. Their list of items is compiled with the help of the Big Bend Homeless Coalition. This year’s biggest need was food, while last year’s was shelter. However, this event covering them both.

“We’re not trying to cure homelessness or veteran homelessness, but we’re just trying to make their lives easier throughout the year,” Willett said.

Volunteers celebrated the day’s work with a lunch to reflect on a day of service.

