Big Bend Labor Council holds homeless veteran food, supply drive

Big Bend Labor Council holds homeless veteran food, supply drive.
Big Bend Labor Council holds homeless veteran food, supply drive.(WCTV)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Twenty some volunteers were out at the American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post Monday morning for a day of service supporting the homeless, and homeless veteran communities.

The volunteers filled bags of non-perishable foods, water and eating utensil’s Monday for the Big Ben Labor Council.

“Anything anybody would need that is either homeless or living out the street or being housed and moving into a space, maybe for the first time,” said Shari Gewanter with the Big Bend Labor Council.

The annual event also took in donations of tents and tarps from 9 am to noon.

“Our veterans who have returned from service are important parts of our community and we have to take care of them just as much as we have to take care of everybody,” said Big Bend Labor Council President Sean Willett.

The items will be distributed to the homeless community for the next year. Their list of items is compiled with the help of the Big Bend Homeless Coalition. This year’s biggest need was food, while last year’s was shelter. However, this event covering them both.

“We’re not trying to cure homelessness or veteran homelessness, but we’re just trying to make their lives easier throughout the year,” Willett said.

Volunteers celebrated the day’s work with a lunch to reflect on a day of service.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for a missing Wakulla County couple is over, after authorities discovered one dead...
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
FAMU FB gears up for Orange Blossom Classic, massive SWAC implications on the line
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard
A skydiving accident claimed the life of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, a TikTok star and...
TikTok star dies in skydiving accident
File - Police lights
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
10 dead, 15 hospitalized in Canada mass stabbing attacks, police say
Sunday's rain and storm chances will be high again, but what about Labor Day? Meteorologist...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4
Charles Roop goes over some of the top tech headlines for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4,...
Charles' Weekly Tech Update - Sunday, Sept. 4
Sunday's rain and storm chances will be high again, but what about Labor Day? Meteorologist...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4