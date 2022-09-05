Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Showers and thunderstorms were over portions of the central Big Bend and South Georgia as of 6 p.m. Monday, but the rain chances will begin to drop as daytime is lost. Overall, rain chances will drop Monday night with lows back into the 70s.

Drier air aloft is forecast to enter the viewing area starting early Tuesday. This pattern change will decrease the chance of showers and storms to between 20% and 30% for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. As a consequence, high temperatures will be slightly warmer and hit the lower to mid 90s in many inland locations.

That (relative) dry period will not last very long as ventilation in the upper-levels of the atmosphere, mid-level lift and high atmospheric moisture will spike rain chances starting Thursday. South Georgia could see between 1 to 3 inches of rain for the next five days while the Big Bend could receive 3 to 5 inches. Isolated higher rainfall amounts are possible.

The rainy pattern will likely remain into the next weekend with rain chances at 70% Saturday and 60% Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

