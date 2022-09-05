Common credit questions people search on Google

Questions about credit score and APR top the list
Rachel DePompa - Reporter
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - A study by financial comparison site Forbes Advisor analyzed thousands of credit-related search terms to see which is Googled the most. Here is the list in descending order:

“What is a good credit score?” According to the most widely known credit score model FICO, a score between 670 and 739 is generally considered good.

“What is APR?” APR or annual percentage rate is the amount you pay in interest each year on borrowed money.

“How to build credit?” There are many answers to this question. The Consumer Protection Financial Bureau has a great article to get you started.

“What is the highest credit score?” The perfect FICO score is generally considered to be 850, but anything over 800 is excellent.

You can receive a free credit report each year from AnnualCreditReport.com. Many banks and credit card companies provide your FICO score for free if you are a customer.

