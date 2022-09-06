Tallahassee Police investigating 2 shootings and one stabbing

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two shootings and one stabbing that happened within a span of two days.

Officers responded to a stabbing Friday evening at around 6:42 p.m. on Owens and Osceola Street. According to TPD, two men were engaged in an argument which led the suspect to stab the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to get treated for his serious injury.

Just a few hours later, police responded to a shooting at 10:20 p.m. on 2901 Mahan Drive. According to TPD, one person was shot in the Zaxby’s parking lot and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if the victim was the target of the shooting. One person of interest has been identified.

Officers responded to another shooting Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on 3025 S. Adam (Univerity Courtyard Apartments). According to TPD, one victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined the shooting happened outside in the parking lot. It is unclear if the victim was the target of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in all three cases. They are still open investigations.

