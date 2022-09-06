Attorney first to be sentenced in bribery scheme that snared State Attorney

JACKSONVILLE, Fla (WCTV) - Former defense attorney Ernest Maloney Page is scheduled to be sentenced on bribery charges Tuesday in Jacksonville’s federal court.

He’ll be the first of three people sentenced in a corruption probe that ultimately led to criminal charges against former Third Circuit State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister.

Page was charged with bribery and conspiracy in August 2020 and pleaded guilty to the charges just a few weeks later.

His attorney, David Collins, says Page could face up to five years in prison.

“This is a young man who realized he’s done wrong and he tried to make it right as soon as he could,” Collins said. “He’s going to accept whatever the judge decides and he wants to get this behind him as soon as possible for him and his family. "

Federal court records say Page offered then State Attorney Jeff Siegmeister a $20,000 discount on a new tractor in exchange for reducing a DUI charge against one of his clients.

Page had his license to practice law in Florida permanently revoked soon after his guilty plea, according to the Florida Bar.

“The community that comprises the Third Circuit - the small towns of Live Oak and Madison - have shown a lot of support for Ernie,” defense attorney David Collins said. He would not comment on whether Page intends to make a statement at the sentencing hearing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion late last week seeking a downward departure in Page’s sentence, citing “substantial assistance” in providing “truthful and timely information” to federal investigators.

A sentencing hearing for former State Attorney Jeffrey Siegmeister and recently convicted defense attorney Marion Michael O’Steen is currently set for October 12 in Jacksonville’s federal court.

