Gadsden County man convicted in 2015 kidnapping and murder

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A Gadsden County jury returned a guilty verdict Friday in the kidnapping and murder trial of Greg Sapp.

Sapp was accused in the April 2015 murder of his girlfriend Keyonda Collier,  who was found dead in her home on West Clark Street in Quincy.  Two children were also found bound and gagged inside the home, but survived, court records say.

“I’m glad that after seven years we’ve finally been able to get some measure of justice for her and her family,” Assistant State Attorney James Beville said of the verdict.

“It’s a tragic case,” Sapp’s defense attorney Zach Ward said.  He argued in court that Sapp has a “long history” of mental illness and should be found not guilty by reason of insanity. “It’s my belief that he was insane before, during and after,” Ward said.

According to verdict forms filed with the Gadsden County Clerk of Courts, Sapp’s trial last week ended with guilty verdicts on all charges,  including a lesser charge of second-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping.

A sentencing date has not been set.

