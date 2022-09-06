Fatal crash on I-10 near Marianna; one person dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Interstate 10 near Marianna in Jackson County that left a semi-driver dead.

Troopers say a van was driving westbound on I-10 near mile maker 138 around 2 a.m Tuesday when, for unknown reasons, it crossed over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi.

The van was pushed back into the median, but the truck continued onto the south shoulder and into a ditch. The truck’s trailer jackknifed and overturned on top of the semi-cab.

The semi-driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP. The driver has not been identified at the time.

It’s not clear whether the driver of the van was injured.

No further information was released. This is an ongoing investigation.

