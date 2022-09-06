JUST IN: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large

JUST IN: Murder in Madison, suspect at large
JUST IN: Murder in Madison, suspect at large(mgn)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Madison police received a call of a shooting, while the gunshot victim was en route to hospital.

Shooting had taken place in the Plant Subdivision, Moore St. on Tuesday morning.

According to Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander the investigation found there was an argument between an uncle and his nephew over parking in the street in front of a home near where the uncle lived.

Uncle Gregory Williams, the murder victim, was taken to the hospital and died of a gunshot wound.

Police has not disclosed the identity of the suspect at the moment, suspect still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WCTV for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for a missing Wakulla County couple is over, after authorities discovered one dead...
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial
Florida A&M on the business end of a 59-3 defeat to #17 JSU in Orange Blossom Classic
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating 2 shootings and one stabbing

Latest News

Gadsden County religious leaders pray after a 'Stop the Violence' Rally
Quincy comes together for Stop the Violence rally
The Weather Prediction Center's rainfall forecast for the Big Bend and South Georgia from...
Heavy rain anticipated late week into the weekend
gavel
Gadsden County man convicted in 2015 kidnapping and murder
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher