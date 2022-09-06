JUST IN: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Madison police received a call of a shooting, while the gunshot victim was en route to hospital.

Shooting had taken place in the Plant Subdivision, Moore St. on Tuesday morning.

According to Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander the investigation found there was an argument between an uncle and his nephew over parking in the street in front of a home near where the uncle lived.

Uncle Gregory Williams, the murder victim, was taken to the hospital and died of a gunshot wound.

Police has not disclosed the identity of the suspect at the moment, suspect still at large.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WCTV for more updates.

