Leon Co. Commissioners approve burning-related air quality campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commissioners approved a new $22.5 thousand awareness campaign regarding debris burning and air quality issues.

Instead, the county emergency management offering citizens alternatives to burning, rolling out their multi-faceted ‘Learn Before You Burn’ initiative.

“A reduction in the outdoor debris burning will help our community with air quality issues,” said Leon Co. Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters. “We’d encourage folks for safety from wildfire spread, but also from the human health issues.”

As an alternative Peters recommends land owners bag their debris and put it on the curb for pick up just like they would bagged garbage, or consider mulching it. Thereby avoiding the adverse effect it can have on the environment and people with breathing or lung issues.

“We would encourage folks to use burning as a last option and find other less environmentally impactive options first,” Peters said.

The $22.5 thousand will be used on outdoor advertising, monthly publications, as well as newspaper and digital ads to be “read, seen and heard through all avenues” Peters said.

“We want make sure our citizens know about the hazards of outdoor burning as well as when we may be experiencing hazardous burning day,” Peters said.

Burning of household trash is not legal, the only legal burning is vegetative debris in one’s own yard. However, Peters warns, that can have an adverse effect as well if done too often.

“When our land management agencies conduct burns it’s done on a specific day and it’s not a routine daily burn situation,” Peters said.

Anyone in Leon County who chooses to burn, Peters said, needs to consult with the Florida Forest Service regarding regulations. For those burning smaller piles on private property Peters encourages citizens to use caution.

Those who choose to burn also need to have their burn piles 25 feet away from any structures or roadways and Peters urges the public to not leave their burn piled unattended.

“They need to have a capacity to put out, or fight the fire if it gets outside of their containment area,” Peters said.

Those methods include having access to water, sand or heavy equipment like a front end loader to push back and break up a pile should the fire start to escape.

Still, Peters said he recognizes the essential nature of large scale land management based prescribed burns are to Florida’s ecology in “allowing forest seedlings to hatch and break from pine cones.”

“Land burning to remove vegetation that has fallen or been trimmed there’s less ecological impact to that and certainly we’d encourage folks to find alternatives to that to reduce the amount of smoke that could go out in a neighborhood,” Peters said.

You can learn about health impacts of burning as well as sign up for alerts for hazardous air quality days at Leonready.com. Those alerts can come in the form of email, phone or push notifications.

You can also sign up for all hazardous weather alerts that may impact Leon County.

