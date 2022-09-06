Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: Sept. 6, 2022

By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Just a few showers and storms today, and just a few again tomorrow. Still plenty of heat though with low to mid 90s.

Rain chances start moving back up on Thursday, and then a wet pattern moves into our area Friday through the weekend. While not a tropical system, heavy rain and some flooding will be possible at times.

In the tropics, Earl and Danielle are still out over open water and no threat at all to the U.S.

