Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

At 5:07 pm, officers in the 1600 block of Victor located a deceased party. The identity of this person and the cause of death is unconfirmed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.



Once additional information is available, we will provide an update. pic.twitter.com/LwnCdCYz1z — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 6, 2022

HUGE scene all around Webb/Victor in South Memphis. Tons of officers blocking off streets surrounding a few blocks. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/M1GNCnbSVE — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) September 5, 2022

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

