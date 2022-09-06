Quincy comes together for Stop the Violence rally

Gadsden County religious leaders pray after a 'Stop the Violence' Rally
By Staci Inez
Sep. 6, 2022
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Community members are coming together to hold another Stop the Violence prayer rally, but this time, the event will be in the middle of one Quincy neighborhood with hopes of sparking change.

“I just want it to stop,” said the mother of Quadre Kirkland, Pearl Spann. 20-year-old Kirkland was shot and killed in August. “Let my son be the example, like, I don’t want my son to die in vain.”

She and other community members are coming together to bring the Stop the Violence prayer rally to the corner of Lincoln and Stevens Streets. “If we can get half the neighborhood to come together and pray, we’re hoping it will help someone,” Linda Brown said.

Brown has lived in the Quincy neighborhood for 50 years and she said the violence is getting worse.

“Now, every time you turn around someone is shooting somebody,” Brown said.

She said that’s why the prayer rally needs to be where people are, as opposed to having them travel outside their neighborhood.

Spann said she is hoping to fight for change, so no one else has to lose a loved one to gun violence.

“I got grandkids,” Spann said. “If it’s this bad now, how bad do you think it’s going to be for them if it doesn’t stop?”

To help with her son’s burial costs, Spann set up a GoFundMe. To support, click here.

