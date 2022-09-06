Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 6

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the higher rain chances expected by late week.
By Rob Nucatola and Charles Roop
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chance of rain will be around 40% for Tuesday and Wednesday as drier air will sneak in aloft to place a cap on the odds of showers and thunderstorms.

The dry pattern will be short lived as a complex weather pattern will allow for higher rain chances over the next several days. Highs will be a little cooler (mid to upper 80s) with rain chances between 70% and 80% starting Thursday and into the weekend. So far, rain chances will be at 70% next Monday.

