Rob’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The chance of rain will be around 40% for Tuesday and Wednesday as drier air will sneak in aloft to place a cap on the odds of showers and thunderstorms.

The dry pattern will be short lived as a complex weather pattern will allow for higher rain chances over the next several days. Highs will be a little cooler (mid to upper 80s) with rain chances between 70% and 80% starting Thursday and into the weekend. So far, rain chances will be at 70% next Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.