Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend
Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.
Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial.

Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018.

Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family member “I screwed up.”  The family member saw blood on Nealy’s clothes and hands, court records say. Nealy then drove to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning and testimony in the case could last through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for a missing Wakulla County couple is over, after authorities discovered one dead...
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple
Florida A&M on the business end of a 59-3 defeat to #17 JSU in Orange Blossom Classic
LSU vs. Florida State
Brown with the block: Nothing comes easy in the Big Easy as FSU defeats LSU, 24-23
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
10 dead, 15 hospitalized in Canada mass stabbing attacks, police say
Barnaby Domigan, 9, found an earthworm that he and his mom estimate was about a meter long at...
Boy finds giant worm in backyard

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your forecast.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Sept. 6
Exterior of the U.S. District Courthouse in Jacksonville.
Attorney first to be sentenced in bribery scheme that snared State Attorney
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
Rain chances will be lower for a couple of days before the odds ramp up starting Thursday....
Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Sept. 5