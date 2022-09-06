Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death is now on trial.

Anthony Nealy is accused of killing Georgetta Crawford in her Osceola Street apartment back in November 2018.

Court records say Nealy drove to Gadsden County in Crawford’s car and told a family member “I screwed up.” The family member saw blood on Nealy’s clothes and hands, court records say. Nealy then drove to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday morning and testimony in the case could last through Thursday.

