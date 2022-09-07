22% of adults were treated for mental illness in 2021, CDC says

FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their...
FILE - A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sign stands at the entrance of their offices in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 posed both a physical and mental threat to Americans.

According to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 22% of adults in the U.S. received psychiatric treatment in 2021, a 3% increase from 2019.

Some health officials say the COVID-19 experience led more people to take better care of themselves on various levels.

The report also showed women were more likely than men to seek help.

The findings were based on data gathered by the National Center for Health Statistics.

Earlier this year, the Department of Health and Human Services launched a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, called 988, for those in severe distress.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating 2 shootings and one stabbing
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal crash on I-10 near Marianna; one dead

Latest News

An UPS employee delivers packages on a snowy day. UPS is looking to hire additional workers to...
UPS to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holidays
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Austin airport power back on after lengthy outage
FILE - This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant...
Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election