Charges: Perry teacher “twerked” on student, pressured him to drink

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.(Taylor County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) – A former teacher at a private Christian school previously accused of sexting with a student was arrested again Tuesday on more charges.

Julie Hoover, 39, now faces a new misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a second felony charge of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

The new charges stem from the school’s prom on April 8. A student told investigators Hoover was pressuring him to drink alcohol at the event, even forcing the straw from her cup into his mouth. An administrator told investigators staff had the alcohol in a back room to drink after the event, when students left.

The student also said when he was on or near the dance floor, Hoover was “twerking” on him, making him uncomfortable. At least two other people corroborated the story and told investigators they got in between Hoover and the student several times, trying to get the teacher to stop.

Hoover was first arrested in June after deputies said she was sexting with an 18-year old senior at the school.

Records show the mother of the student contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between the teen and Hoover. The mother also told deputies Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into Hoover’s home while her husband was at work, according to court documents.

An official with the school who asked not to be identified issued a statement in response to Hoover’s latest arrest.

“Mrs. Hoover is a former teacher with Point of Grace Christian.  We will not provide further information on her employment or departure from our school,” the official wrote. 

“The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office informed us of the allegations against Mrs. Hoover, and we have cooperated with the investigation.  Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not comment any further at this time,” said the statement.

