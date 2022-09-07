City sets date on lobbying reform hearing

Tallahassee City Commission: lobbying regulations
By Mike Rogers
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After approving lobbying reforms for who can and cannot lobby before the city on behalf of issues and approving an increase in the fee required to do so a new public hearing on the regulations was set Wednesday.

The city commission approved Sept. 21 as the only public hearing on the new lobbying regulations.

Back in July the city increased the lobbyist registration fee to $250.

The new reforms also banned lobbyist for ten years if they’re convicted of bribery, theft or honor services fraud.

Last month, Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox called for the lobbying fee to be as high as $500 and a ban of at least 20 years for those convicted of bribery, theft or honor services fraud.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday...
UPDATE: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal crash on I-10 near Marianna; one dead
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
UPDATE: Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes, one is now closing
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating 2 shootings and one stabbing
Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

Latest News

Wakulla and Munroe HS inclement weather
Two local high schools move football game in anticipation of inclement weather
Tallahassee City Commission: lobbying regulations
Tallahassee City Commission: lobbying regulations
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia