City sets date on lobbying reform hearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After approving lobbying reforms for who can and cannot lobby before the city on behalf of issues and approving an increase in the fee required to do so a new public hearing on the regulations was set Wednesday.

The city commission approved Sept. 21 as the only public hearing on the new lobbying regulations.

Back in July the city increased the lobbyist registration fee to $250.

The new reforms also banned lobbyist for ten years if they’re convicted of bribery, theft or honor services fraud.

Last month, Commissioner Diane Williams-Cox called for the lobbying fee to be as high as $500 and a ban of at least 20 years for those convicted of bribery, theft or honor services fraud.

