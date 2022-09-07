Convictions upheld in Moultrie mass murder case

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia’s highest court has denied an appeal filed by the man convicted in what prosecutors say is one of the biggest mass murders in South Georgia history.

Jeffrey Peacock was convicted in the 2016 killing of five friends. Prosecutors say he shot the victims at a house on Rossman Dairy Road in Moultrie before setting fire to the home.

Peacock was found guilty of five counts of malice murder, five counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first degree arson and three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Peacock’s defense attorneys filed an appeal of his conviction, arguing investigators improperly searched his truck and that evidence should have been kept out of his trial.

In its opinion, the Georgia Supreme Court found the evidence presented at trial was “sufficient to support Peacock’s convictions under (Georgia law) and as a matter of constitutional due process.”

The Georgia Supreme Court also found the trial court “did not abuse its discretion by denying Peacock’s motion to suppress evidence.”

In his appeal, Peacock’s attorneys argued that his truck was not included in the curtilage of the home, meaning it was not part of the intimate perimeters of the single-story home mentioned in the search warrant.

Peacock was convicted in 2019 and is serving life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.