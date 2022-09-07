Judge tosses decision to deny permit for City Walk shelter

A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission...
A Leon County Circuit Judge sided with the City of Tallahassee after City Walk Urban Mission appealed a code enforcement action from earlier in 2021.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County circuit judge has tossed out a decision to deny City Walk Urban Mission its application to operate a controversial homeless shelter in Tallahassee.

The shelter on Mahan Drive, which first opened in December 2020, has been in a legal battle with the city for more than a year over its operation after complaints from businesses and neighbors that the facility and its residents were a nuisance.

This past January, the city-county planning commission voted to deny the organization its permit request. That came despite a ruling by the Department of Administrative Hearings recommending the permit be approved.

Tuesday’s order by Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey quashes the planning commission’s decision, saying the planning commission failed to adhere to the law. The order sends the case back to the city-county planning commission for reconsideration.

“Over a multi-day hearing, City Walk demonstrated—and an administrative law judge found—that City Walk is a blessing to Tallahassee and should be permitted to operate its ministry,” said Jordan Pratt, Senior Counsel at First Liberty Institute, which represented the organization.

“(Wednesday’s) court ruling agrees with that finding. Consistent with the court’s ruling, we look forward to working with the City to finalize City Walk’s site plan so it can continue answering the call to serve its community.”

WCTV is reaching out to the city of Tallahassee for a response to the ruling. We are waiting to hear back.

