Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An economic boost is on its way...As a new manufacturing plant moves to set up shop in Valdosta.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Wednesday.

The Governor’s Office said GAF materials will invest more than $140 million and create at least 135 new jobs in Lowndes County.

Chairman of the Valdosta Development Authority Brad Folsom said it’s a deal they’ve been preparing for and that they’re pleased to finally make the announcement.

“GAF, which is a roofing materials and waterproofing materials manufacturer that is national company here to valdosta, lowndes county. They’ll be building a ground-up facility,” Folsom said.

Folsom said over the next six years the company will invest nearly $150 million into the plant, creating over 100 high-paying jobs for residents in the community.

“In addition to the capital investment, which will eventually create tax dollars, they’re bringing very well-paying jobs to our community with salaries ranging from $60,000 and up,” Folsom said.

In uncertain times -- Folsom said the new plant is a reminder of the continued fight to attract jobs.

An opportunity one neighboring company in Valdosta said they couldn’t pass up.

“We moved up here in December of 2008 from South Florida, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale area to be more competitive in manufacturing Ford performance parts,” Scott Boda, the director of manufacturing at Steeda Auto Sports, said.

Boda said he’s happy to see the business district expanding.

“To see that growth here in Valdosta, that’s fantastic,” Boda said. “We couldn’t ask for anything more, I mean that’s why we moved here.”

GAF will join Steeda Auto Sports and Berry as the third and final company in the Bassford business district.

Officials said that construction should be wrapping up around the end of 2024 and opening in the early part of 2025.

