Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - An investigation into the deaths of an elementary school teacher and her children in South Carolina has revealed that they died in a murder-suicide, according to authorities.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the cause of death of the children, 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily Moberley, is homicide. Their mother, Laura Moberly, died by suicide.

Officials confirmed to WMBF that the deaths have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 42-year-old teacher and her two children were all found shot to death at a home on Centennial Circle last week.

Records from family court show a legal order of separation was filed by Moberly’s husband, William, on June 13.

The latest filings were dated Aug. 30, the same date on which a temporary hearing was scheduled.

Officers were called to the home the day after the scheduled hearing, where they found the three of them dead.

Moberley taught at Carolina Forest Elementary School, which is also where Emily attended.

According to the funeral home, services are planned for Thursday for Moberley and her two children.

