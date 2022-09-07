Stacey Abram’s ‘One Georgia’ tour stops in Valdosta

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The race for Georgia’s Governor is heating up.

Tuesday night the democratic candidate stopped in South Georgia to talk with potential voters.

Stacey Abrams first stopped by to talk with students at Valdosta State University and then hosting a rally at John W. Saunders Park .

With elections a little more than two months away, Abrams wanted to use her tour of South Georgia to appeal to voters.

Abrams started off her day at VSU where she spoke to students who were excited to see a gubernatorial candidate that looks like them.

“It definitely feels nice to see another black female in here talking to us about issues that matter,” shared VSU Senior Mi’Yoshia Blow. “Especially for college students and the fact that she took the time out of your day to come here.”

Abrams said she wants the students to know she has their backs.

“I want to make certain that we are expanding access to opportunity by investing in our children and by making sure we are paying our teachers a living, explained Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams. “Which is what I wanted to talk to the Valdosta students about, to increase financial aid because too many of our students our dropping out of college because they can’t afford to stay.”

These statements make students like Blow believe Abrams will have an advantage for the younger generations.

“Her coming out and actually like starting to put her foot into our communities and back into our communities will definitely help her in this election,” Blow said. “And I definitely commend her on coming out here and I feel honored to meet her.”

From VSU, Abrams held a rally at John W Saunders Park hoping to turn the tide with South Georgia voters.

“I’ve been across South Georgia because I know South Georgia has a trove of voters, and if they show up I can win,” Abrams broke down. “My mission is to meet every person where they are and every voter where they are.”

Abrams looking to make a push for what’s set to be a highly contested race.

“It is taking a man to break the American Promise, it’s going to take a woman to put it right,” exclaimed Abrams.

When Abrams was asked what makes this election different from 2018 that it was simple, she said Georgians had four years of governor kemp’s neglect of the people and she feels she’s the clear choice for the residents of Georgia.

WCTV also reached out to the Kemp administration about Abrams’ events and a possible South Georgia appearance from the governor but so far we have not heard back.

