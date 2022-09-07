Two local high schools move football game in anticipation of inclement weather

Wakulla and Munroe HS inclement weather
Wakulla and Munroe HS inclement weather(MGN, Wakulla HS, Robert F Munroe HS)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football fans in both Wakulla and Gadsden Counties had to make changes to their plans Wednesday after both Wakulla County High School and Robert F. Munroe High School moved up their scheduled game by one day.

According to both schools’ social media pages, the matchup that was scheduled for Friday, September 9th is being moved up one day to Thursday, September 8th in anticipation of inclement weather being forecasted on Friday.

The game will take place at Wakulla County High School’s football field and will kick off at 7 p.m.

If your school has moved or is planning to move its scheduled Friday night football game, please reach out to WCTV to let us know. Call 850-893-6666 or send us an email at news@wctv.tv, sports@wctv.tv, ryan.kelly@wctv.tv.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison police are still searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday...
UPDATE: Murder in Madison, FL, suspect at large
Fatal car crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal crash on I-10 near Marianna; one dead
Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes
UPDATE: Two Tallahassee coffee shops go on Labor Day strikes, one is now closing
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating 2 shootings and one stabbing
Anthony Nealy is now on trial for the 2018 murder of his girlfriend.
Tallahassee man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death now on trial

Latest News

The city commission approved Sept. 21 as the only public hearing on the new lobbying regulations.
City sets date on lobbying reform hearing
Tallahassee City Commission: lobbying regulations
Tallahassee City Commission: lobbying regulations
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
New plant coming to Lowndes Co.
Multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant heads to South Georgia