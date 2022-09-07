Two local high schools move football game in anticipation of inclement weather

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - High school football fans in both Wakulla and Gadsden Counties had to make changes to their plans Wednesday after both Wakulla County High School and Robert F. Munroe High School moved up their scheduled game by one day.

According to both schools’ social media pages, the matchup that was scheduled for Friday, September 9th is being moved up one day to Thursday, September 8th in anticipation of inclement weather being forecasted on Friday.

The game will take place at Wakulla County High School’s football field and will kick off at 7 p.m.

