WCTV Super Six: Power ranking Big Bend and South Georgia football (9/6)

WCTV Super Six
WCTV Super Six(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda unveil their picks for the top six high school football teams in Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia. This weeks list includes powerhouses like Valdosta, Lincoln, Florida High, Thomas County Central, Brooks County, Bainbridge, Madison County, Colquitt County, Lowndes and Wakulla as well as newer names like St. John Paul II and Robert F. Munroe.

